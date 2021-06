While speaking to "Jamila's Jams" host Jamila Mustafa, Ava expressed surprise that people were comparing her to Lady Gaga early in her career, but she said that she understood why they looked at her and saw the "Born This Way" hitmaker instead of the next Mariah.

"I get it. The blond hair, the pop music, the theatrics. We're both five foot two. I can go on and on, I get it. But she's incredible, so it is an honor."

However, she said that she never anticipated the Gaga comparisons.

"I thought it was going to be like, Mariah Carey. 'Oh, you hit that high note at the end,'" she said.

Ava then called out people who base their comparisons of female singers on looks only, saying that it is "not cool."