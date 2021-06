General Hospital spoilers hint that Thursday's episode could be a huge one. Chase has been preparing for what seems to be his inevitable death, but Finn may be on the verge of saving him. In addition, Anna's determined to find Peter, and she's got questions for Elizabeth.

As Cyrus departed General Hospital during Wednesday's show, he got in one last taunt. He saw Finn and mentioned how good it was that Finn and Chase learned the truth about being father-and-son before Chase died.