Addison Rae Goes Country In Cowboy Boots With Taylor Swift Lyrics

Alexandra Lozovschi

Addison Rae channeled Taylor Swift's 2014 dream pop power ballad as she posed in a meadow in a strappy summer dress for a series of photos that blew up her Instagram feed Wednesday night. 

The TikTok sensation quoted Taylor's "Wildest Dreams" song in the caption, writing: "say you'll remember me standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe."

"Red lips and rosy cheeks…" songwriter Madison Love wrote in response, continuing the lyrics in the comments section, leading to an elated exchange among fans who filled in the chorus.

See Addison's photos below!

Country Chic

Addison Rae shares Instagram story of herself in a white dress and cowboy boots.
Instagram | Addison Rae

Staying true to the song's vibe, Addison looked gorgeous in a white open-back sundress with slits on the sides that showed off her legs. She went country-chic in a pair of patterned brown cowboy boots and twisted her hair in a messy bun. 

The look was a far cry from the bold red streaks she debuted on Instagram last week, adding a feminine touch to her usual sporty outfits.

The trained dancer and social media phenomenon exuded nonchalance as she threw her hands in the air, putting on a lively display in a five-part series that delighted fans. Keep scrolling for the pics! 

She Got Over 1 Million Likes 

Addison Rae shares Instagram story of herself and a friend.
Instagram | Addison Rae

The slideshow started off with a back view of the dress, as the first two photos captured Addison from behind amid a sea of green. The 20-year-old posed sideways for the following snaps, making her skirt flutter in the breeze as she danced around in a field. 

The upload racked up 1.3 million likes and 3,400 messages in the first three hours, with many more following as fans starting waking up and checking her feed on Thursday morning. More photos below! 

Bonus Insta Stories

Addison Rae shares Instagram story of herself and a friend.
Instagram | Addison Rae

Among the commenters were quite a few celebrities, including Lexi Jayde and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Addison also shared Instagram stories of the look, showcasing herself with friends as they went hiking and rafting in a scenic location. 

The "Obsessed" singer even snapped a selfie in the back of a pickup truck, propping herself up on the rails to show off her cowboy boots. In lieu of the breezy dress, she wore Daisy Dukes and a cropped pink tank top. Check it out below.   

Commanding Attention

Addison Rae takes a selfie in pink top, Daisy Dukes, and cowboy boots.
Instagram | Addison Rae

Addison's fashion style attracted attention earlier this week when she was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a graphic tee with a sassy message. The look, which also made it to her TikTok, included matching brown shorts and a sweatshirt tied around her waist, although the icing on the cake was the pink writing across her chest: "He said he wanted more space, so I locked him outside."

The star also made headlines for her 90's-style jeans and electric-blue crop top, which she paired with purple Converse and a coordinating fuzzy bag. Photos showing her stretching on a flower-strewn lawn in the outfit clocked in over 2.1 million likes on Instagram, with a follow-up TikTok video amassing 12.6 million views.

