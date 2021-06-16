Kelly Ripa Celebrates Daughter's 20th With Summer Bikini Snap

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Grace Consuelos isn't a teenager anymore. The 20-year-old NYU student today had her 50-year-old mom shouting her out on Instagram, with a stunning swimwear snap bringing in plenty of humor as Kelly joked about the girl with "big feet." Posting for her 2.9 million followers on Wednesday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host dedicated her update to only daughter Lola's birthday, and it's been getting mega likes. Kelly's photo dated back to April 2021, but the message was fresh. Check it out below.