Savannah Chrisley Faces Backlash With 'Downtown' Shirt Glow

Savannah Chrisley is big-time getting dragged out as her latest Instagram share garners negative comments. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star has, for much of 2021, seen fans commenting on her appearance, with a new selfie of the blonde seemingly once again seeing fans convinced she's had Botox - or more. Posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers this weekend, the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder showed off her popular makeup range, but her followers seemed more taken by how she looks overall. See why below.