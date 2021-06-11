Ilhan Omar Shares Audio Of Horrifying Death Threat She Received

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has long been the target of attacks from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, who have taken issue with her criticism of the United States' foreign policy.

Omar, a Muslim of Somali heritage, made waves this week when she suggested that both Israel and the U.S. commit war crimes, just like terrorist groups.

Her remarks were condemned by both parties, with Democratic leaders issuing a strong statement and slamming Omar.

On Thursday evening, Omar shared an audio clip of a death threat she received for criticizing the U.S. and Israel.