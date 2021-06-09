Lisa Rinna Shares Swimsuit Snaps Amid Weight Worries

Lisa Rinna is seemingly unfussed as her Instagram followers panic about her weight. The 57-year-old reality star recently faced a tirade of comments calling her way too skinny, but it was long (or rather short) hair, don't care as the Bravo face today shared fresh photos. Posting for her 2.7 million followers and ahead of the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa showed off her figure in snazzy swimwear, and she's seemingly not deterred by what fans have to say. Check it out below.