Gymnast Nastia Liukin Welcomes Summer In A Cloud Bikini

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is saying "hi" to summer 2021 and delighting her 1 million Instagram followers as she rocks a super-cute bikini echoing the sky. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, whose swimwear posts don't always go to plan as fans skinny-shame her, was today back to the bikini action and posting from her bedroom. Nastia lives in Dallas, TX and regularly jokes about the year-round warm weather. Today saw the blonde officially usher in summer, and it was one cute look. Check it out below.