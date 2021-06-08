Trending Stories
Celebrities

Hilaria Baldwin Explains Martin Luther King Jr Day To 5-Year-Old Daughter In Sweet Instagram Video

US Politics

Hunter Biden Used N-Word Multiple Times, Text Messages Show

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Welcomes Summer In A Cloud Bikini

Basketball

Magic Could Trade Markelle Fultz & Gary Harris For Russell Westbrook, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Welcomes Summer In A Cloud Bikini

Nastia Liukin close up in the sun
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is saying "hi" to summer 2021 and delighting her 1 million Instagram followers as she rocks a super-cute bikini echoing the sky. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, whose swimwear posts don't always go to plan as fans skinny-shame her, was today back to the bikini action and posting from her bedroom. Nastia lives in Dallas, TX and regularly jokes about the year-round warm weather. Today saw the blonde officially usher in summer, and it was one cute look. Check it out below.

It's Bikini Season

Nastia Liukin bikini selfie
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Nastia is fresh from live coverage at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, where she joked about forgetting her leotard as she stunned fans in a bright blue minidress and matching heels.

Sticking with the blue, but definitely not in a dress, Nastia updated on Tuesday while peeping her pristine, all-white bedroom. The Moscow native, in front of her mirror and a gorgeous bouquet of fresh flowers, swung a hip as she showed off a golden tan - Nastia wore a classic-strapped and tie-dye blue-and-white bikini with cloud prints.

See The Photo Below

The 2008 all-around champion, hiding her face with her phone, did not hide her super-toned figure, one that last year caused a storm after a fan asked how Liukin felt about "promoting borderline anorexia looking bodies." Nastia, who keeps Oreos in her pantry and has updated while eating pizza, shut down the shamers.

Taking to her caption, Nastia wrote: "Hi summer." Fans called the shot "absolutely amazing," with fire and heart-eye emoji filling the comments section. Scroll for more photos after the snap.

Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard

Nastia Liukin in dress and heels
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Posting ahead of the weekend and with waist-length braided hair, Nastia showed off some glam from a training setting. She told fans: 

"Made it in time for warm ups but forgot my leotard... 😜 jk, tune in to nbc sports network to catch day one of the women’s competition at the national championships - and to see @simonebiles go for her 7th national title."

Simone, 24, went onto win the title. She also follows Nastia on Instagram, as does 25-year-old gymnast McKayla Maroney. More photos below.

Total Chameleon

Not done with her blue look, Nastia returned in a frilly "Sporty Spice" dress, then sharing a pink outfit as she shouted out pop culture character Elle Woods. Taking to her caption, the Volition partner wrote: "Fun (stressful) fact: had an outfit change 10 minutes before being live on air saturday night... started with an Elle Woods vibe but quickly turned to a Sporty Spice vibe."

Nastia continues to make headlines for her style and brand partnerships, ones this year including Facebook App and Pottery Barn.

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa Unearths Precious Photo Thanks To Daughter Lola

June 8, 2021

Joe Biden Administration Gave A 'Huge Win' To Russia, Journalist Says

June 8, 2021

Salma Hayek Addresses Her Chest: 'No Problems There!'

June 8, 2021

Hunter Biden Used N-Word Multiple Times, Text Messages Show

June 8, 2021

Kate Hudson Stretches Out With Daughter In Sweet Post-Workout Share

June 8, 2021

Maisie Williams Celebrates Pride With Colorful Ensemble Outside Of Grocery Store

June 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.