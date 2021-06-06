Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic In 2021 Offseason

The Chicago Bulls traded for Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline to show that they are serious about building a title-contending team around All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine. Unfortunately, the acquisition of Vucevic was clearly not enough to help the Bulls make a huge noise in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season.

If they want to keep LaVine happy and have a realistic chance of contending for the NBA championship title next year, the Bulls should strongly consider adding another All-Star caliber player to their roster this summer.