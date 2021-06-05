Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Scroll for the photos. Nastia, who hosted the 12th annual Nastia Cup in Indiana this year, had less traveling to do this time. The Russian-born star lives in Dallas, TX, but she was repping Fort Worth as she was snapped highlighting her Gold Medal legs in a puff-sleeved, ruched, and bright blue minidress.

Also rocking strappy and high-heeled stilettos to match her number, the Pottery Barn partner went Rapunzel with a waist-length and thick-braided plait as shots also showed her outside the venue.