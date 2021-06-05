Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin today 100% nailed her caption as she stunned her 1 million Instagram followers in a super-stylish and electric-blue dress and high heels. The 31-year-old is currently in Fort Worth, TX for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and her post came with both a leggy display and a massive sense of humor. Nastia, who retired aged just 22 back in 2012, continues to make gymnastics headlines and even has her own Nastia Cup, with the post today also bringing a training setting. Check it out below.