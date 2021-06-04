Trending Stories
Kate Beckinsale Rocks Blond Bob While Offering Outfit Advice

Kate Beckinsale touching forehead
Shutterstock | 1092671
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Kate Beckinsale underwent a dramatic hair transformation before showing off her unusual take on the perfect date night look. The Pearl Harbor actress took to Instagram to offer her followers some "Pearls of wisdom from the set" of her upcoming movie, Jolt, and it was evident that her character goes through some things in the film. 

Kate, 47, has a reputation for looking stylish in her social media shares, even when she's just chilling out at home with her cats. She usually looks put together, and she can pull off unique combos like sports bras, snakeskin-print leggings, and knee-high boots. However, she looked a bit disheveled in her latest video.

Kate's New Hairstyle

Kate Beckinsale with blond hair and covered with fake blood
Instagram | Kate Beckinsale

Kate often wears her long brunette hair arranged in sophisticated updos and curly ponytails, but her caramel-kissed tresses were noticeably absent in her video. Instead, she rocked what appeared to be a blond wig styled in a wavy bob. It's not a hair color fans often see on the British actress. 

It is, however, common for Kate to rock casual pieces in her IG videos and photos, but the white tank top that she had on featured an addition that she probably wouldn't be caught wearing out in public: splatters of fake blood.  There were also smears of red on her arm and neck, and she appeared to have a fake tattoo on her left shoulder. 

Kate's Date Advice

Kate Beckinsale with left hand on hip wearing black and beige gown
Shutterstock | 2914948

In her video, Kate  was on her back. A long gold necklace hung down under her armpit. She held the camera above her and addressed her viewers, serving up her signature quirky comedic stylings.  

"First date outfit. I wouldn't get anything too complicated," she said. "Tank top, you know, some fun jewelry, couple of open sores, and some bloodstains. Tends to get me going." 

Kate's battered-looking state in her video caught the attention of her trainer, Gunnar Peterson. 

"That’s not from your workout is it @katebeckinsale ?" he wrote in the comments section.

Kate's Back In Action In 'Jolt' 

Kate became an action movie icon when she played a vampire Death Dealer in the Underworld movies. Her latest role sees her getting back into butt-kicking mode. According to Deadline, Jolt also has a comedic slant. Kate plays a bouncer named Lindy who suffers from a serious rage issue. It's so bad that she starts wearing a vest that jolts her with an electrical shock whenever she begins feeling murderous. 

However, her anger becomes a valuable weapon when someone she cares for gets killed, and she seeks revenge on all those responsible for the death.

Kate Is Teaming Up With Catherine Hardwicke

On July 23, Jolt will become available on Amazon Prime. Kate also a few other intriguing projects in the pipeline, including the drama Prisoner's Daughter. She'll play the daughter of an ex-convict. He tries to reconnect with her and her son, but finds himself haunted by the violence of his past life. The movie will be directed by Catherine Hardwicke, whose past successes include Thirteen and Twilight.

Kate will also play the lead in Amazon's Guilty Party, a dark comedy series, and she's teaming up with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day for his comedy El Tonto.

