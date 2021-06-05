Trending Stories
Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Goes Trekking In Rwanda, Shares Important Message

Lais Ribeiro attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro has been spending time in Rwanda  immersing herself in the breathtaking local scenery and is eager to share the experience on social media. 

The 30-year-old supermodel, who is vacationing in East Africa with a group of friends, took to Instagram on June 3 to post a series of gorgeous photos taken at the Volcanoes National Park in the north-western part of the country. Lais also took the opportunity to raise awareness about wildlife conservation efforts in the area. Check out her vacation pics below! 

Nature-Focused 

Lais Ribeiro wears khaki jumpsuit for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Lais Ribeiro

In a trio of snaps that earned more than 39,300 likes on Instagram, Lais could be seen posing against a majestic mountain vista that included forest-strewn slopes and a long ridge covered in misty fog. 

Clad in a black crop top and cargo pants ensemble from Alo Yoga that also included a baseball cap, the Brazilian beauty leaned on a walking stick as she faced the camera with a serene expression on her face. Another photo showed her smiling from ear to ear, while one pic captured her from behind, displaying her long ponytail and curly locks. 

Lais Shares An Important Message

Lais, who is a single mother and last year graced the cover of Vogue Brasil together with her 12-year-old son Alexandre Ribeiro, had an important message to share with her 2.3 million followers. The Victoria's Secret Angel penned a lengthy caption wherein she explained that the "magnificent mountain ranges" shown in the pics were home to the endangered mountain gorillas, whom the International Gorilla Conservation Programme is striving to protect.  

The supermodel went on to detail that the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda also encompasses "a rich fountain of montane ecosystems, which embrace evergreen bamboo forest, open grassland and swamps."

Raising Awareness About Endangered Gorillas

Lais touched on the importance of the International Gorilla Conservation Programme, whose goal "is to ensure the conservation of mountain gorillas and their regional afromontane forest habitat in Rwanda." 

"I went to check them out and it was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had!" 

Surely enough, Lais followed up with an exciting slideshow of a troop of mountain gorillas she encountered in her trek. The photo-heavy update included a selfie with one of the gorillas.

"Speechless," she captioned the upload, adding a gorilla emoji and a green heart.

More Vacation Photos Below!

NBA star Joakim Noah and Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro take a mirror selfie.
Instagram | Joakim Noah

The eight-part series also included a picture of Lais and her fiancé,  professional NBA basketball player Joakim Noah, as well as a few group photos of all of her friends. Fans could recognize sports broadcaster Rosalyn Fatima Gold-Onwude among the party. 

Another vacation photo added to her account Thursday saw Lais and Joakim enjoying a barefoot walk on a sand trail in the middle of a forest. The mother-of-one gave off beach vibes in a kelly green bikini, whereas her husband-to-be rocked turquoise swim trunks. 

 

 

