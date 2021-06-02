Nicole Scherzinger Offers Unexpected Workout Tip In Tight Leggings

Nicole Scherzinger's insanely-toned figure today accompanied a bit of a winging it workout, one that came with the 42-year-old dishing out unexpected and humorous fitness tips. On Wednesday, the Pussycat Dolls face and reality judge updated her Instagram with a very bodacious sweat session, posting in skin-tight leggings and accompanied by rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans. The bulimia survivor, whose healthy lifestyle now regularly tops celebrity workout goals lists, showcased her sense of humor above all, although there was plenty to look at. Check it out below.