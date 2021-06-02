Nicole Scherzinger Offers Unexpected Workout Tip In Tight Leggings

Scroll for the video. Nicole, whose abs can easily make a headline on their own, today mentioned the torso muscle, but she was arguably highlighting her super-fit body overall.

The video showed the "Buttons" hit-maker free-style working out in dance mode and from an indoor gym. Nicole, wearing clingy, high-waisted, and two-tone leggings in gray and black, also sported a long-sleeved and figure-hugging crop top, with the stylish gym piece definitely highlighting her famous frame. Shaking it and dancing around, the Hawaii native whipped her hair, eventually entering into medicine-ball reps on her mat.