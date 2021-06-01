Kelly Ripa's Daughter Welcomes Grilling Season With Girl-Dad BBQ

Kelly Ripa's 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos is handling the grill with her dad Mark Consuelos in stunning new photos. The teen daughter to talk show queen Kelly and 1996-married husband Mark was all over her dad's Instagram on Tuesday, with Mark alerting his followers to "grilling season" and a special project he and Lola have signed up for. The CW actor shared his quality dad-and-daughter time, also introducing the #GirlDadGrillDad as he generously partnered up with Grill Mates to donate meals. Check it out below.