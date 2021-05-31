Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Memorial Day In Mint-Green Bikini On Yacht

Savannah Chrisley couldn't have looked more summer-ready in her frilly, ruched, and mint-green bikini today. The 23-year-old reality star and budding beauty entrepreneur was all smiles as she celebrated Memorial Day weekend on Monday, posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers and offering up quite the lifestyle envy. The Southern Belle did take a moment to mark the somber day honoring fallen U.S. servicemen and women, with the touching Instagram message balanced out by some yacht fun. Check it out below.