Selma Blair Shares Pic Of Herself With Diddy After He Posts Jennifer Lopez Throwback

Selma Blair smiling close up
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Selma Blair reminded everyone of the time she made a splash with a little help from Diddy. For Flashback Friday, the Cruel Intentions star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the "I'll Be Missing You" singer enjoying a stroll on the beach. The pair was pictured rocking dark sunglasses and matching facial expressions as they gazed over at the paparazzo who photographed them together. 

Her share came after Diddy got fans buzzing by posting a throwback of his own on his IG account: a picture of him with his ex, Jennifer Lopez. 

The Story Behind Blair's Pic

Selma Blair wearing color-blocked gown
Gettyimages | Evan Agostini

Blair's pic was snapped in 2006. At the time, it had just been reported that she and Ahmet Zappa were getting a divorce. As for Diddy, he was dating his longtime love, model Kim Porter. The couple had split up while the rapper was romantically involved with J.Lo, but they reconciled after that tumultuous relationship ended. Porter was also at the beach with Blair and Diddy, but, because she was absent in the pic, plenty of tongues probably started wagging. As PopSugar put it, "That is how rumors start."

Blair's throwback was seemingly intended to be a cheeky response to a photo Diddy shared that has his fans calling for a romantic reconciliation. 

Diddy Reminds Everyone He Dated J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez wearing green Versace dress beside Diddy
Gettyimages | Scott Gries

A day before Blair dropped her nostalgic beach shot, Diddy posted a photo of himself and Lopez holding hands and walking on a sidewalk. According to Harper's Bazaar, the pic was snapped in 2000. This was the year that Diddy, then known as Puff Daddy, walked the Grammys red carpet with Lopez. Those who watched the event and witnessed its aftermath might recall how she dropped jaws by rocking her now-iconic green Versace dress.  

Why Diddy shared the pic with his former flame is a mystery, but apparently it has fans begging for the lovebirds to get back together

Blair's Trip Down Memory Lane Is A Hit

Blair's post proved to be popular with some of her famous followers. 

"The best!" wrote her Legally Blonde co-star Ali Larter.

"I’m losing it omg," commented The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer.

"Here for it 🔥," added The Magicians star Olivia Taylor Dudley. 

Blair responded to an "Lol" from the Instagram account for the clothing brand Autumn Adeigbo.

"Mic drop 🎤. 😂." she wrote. 

 Her share has amassed over 34,000 likes so far, but it still has a long way to go to catch up with Diddy's throwback. His long-ago stroll with J.Lo has already been liked over one million times.

What Lopez Said About Diddy

Fans who want to see a reunion between Lopez and Diddy are probably going to be disappointed. After her breakup from Alex Rodriguez, Ben Affleck was the ex Lopez decided to rekindle a romance with. She also revealed that she had a good reason for ending things with the rapper instead of settling down with him. While speaking to Vibe magazine in 2003, she revealed that she had asked herself if she wanted "to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning" (via Entertainment Weekly). 

"It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful," she said. "I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin."

