Selma Blair Shares Pic Of Herself With Diddy After He Posts Jennifer Lopez Throwback

Selma Blair reminded everyone of the time she made a splash with a little help from Diddy. For Flashback Friday, the Cruel Intentions star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the "I'll Be Missing You" singer enjoying a stroll on the beach. The pair was pictured rocking dark sunglasses and matching facial expressions as they gazed over at the paparazzo who photographed them together.

Her share came after Diddy got fans buzzing by posting a throwback of his own on his IG account: a picture of him with his ex, Jennifer Lopez.