Celtics Could Acquire Jonas Valanciunas For Nesmith, Thompson & 2021 First-Rounder In Proposed Trade

Since the departure of Al Horford in 2019, the Boston Celtics have been active on the trade market, searching for a defensive-minded big man. The Celtics may have added Tristan Thompson in the 2020 free agency but with his current performance, he's clearly not the answer to Boston's major frontcourt concern. When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Celtics are expected to target a quality big man that would complement their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker.