Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Yoga Gains With Excited Balance

Kaley Cuoco is proving yoga does a girl good by showing off her studio gains and the aftermath. The 35-year-old actress and known yoga nut yesterday celebrated returning to her class amid the global pandemic, posting both a shot of herself all zen and, later, uploading some Wellness Wednesday action for her 6.7 million Instagram followers. Kaley, who "fell in love" with hot yoga after discovering she hated running, was all peaced-out in the studio, but it was more confident for the Olly action. Check it out below.