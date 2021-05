The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the young teams that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. With the improvements shown by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, most people believe that the Pelicans would make moves that could give them a realistic chance of winning the franchise's first NBA title in the 2021-22 season.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Pelicans this summer is veteran center Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies.