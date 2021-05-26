Savannah Chrisley Muscles Up For Power Workout She Calls 'A Work In Progress'

Savannah Chrisley is dropping flawless gym action and calling it "a work in progress." The 23-year-old reality star and workout queen made headlines earlier this week for appearing to kiss the gym goodbye in a humorous mood photo, but it looks like Chrisley was today back to the sweat sessions. Posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers, the Chrisley Knows Best star showed off her super-fit body and rippling muscles in a sports bra and leggings, but she kept modest in the caption. Check it out below.