Blake Shelton Admits He Forgets Who Gwen Stefani Is

According to Blake, the healthcare worker was starstruck.

"She goes, 'By the way, thank you for letting me see her,'" Blake recalled. "I go, 'What? What are you talking about?'"

The woman explained that she was referring to Gwen.

"I go, 'You're welcome. No problem,'" he said. "She has that effect."

Blake then made a crack about how quickly the the worker got over him after seeing "the inside of my nose hole."

Blake was also asked about how he's changed since Gwen has become a part of his life, and he divulged that she's made him more "mature and patient with people." He elaborated on this by saying that Gwen has taught him how to look at issues from other people's perspectives.

"I've never thought about that before," he said. "I always assume I'm right about whatever we're talking about."