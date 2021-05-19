NBA Exec Reveals Pacers Are 'Open For Business' On Malcolm Brogdon In 2021 Offseason

The Pacers are still trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2020-21 NBA season, but rumors surrounding Brogdon have already started to heat up. According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, one league executive who spoke to him revealed that the Pacers could explore trading Brogdon this summer.

“Look, I don’t think they just want to move him to make a trade, but they’re open for business on (Malcolm) Brogdon," the league executive said. "They listened to offers before the deadline and his value is likely as high as it is going to get. His inability to stay on the court at times and his issues with being coached by consecutive coaches had made it very possible that Indiana will move on from him in the offseason.”