NBA Exec Reveals Pacers Are 'Open For Business' On Malcolm Brogdon In 2021 Offseason

When they acquired him via a sign-and-trade deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in the summer of 2019, the Indiana Pacers viewed 2017 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon as one of the players that would lead them back to the NBA Finals and help them end their decades of title drought. From the time he arrived in Indiana, Brogdon immediately made his presence felt, serving as the team's starting point guard.
Unfortunately, the Pacers haven't reached those optimistic heights in his first two years in Indiana.