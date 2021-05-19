Trending Stories
NBA Exec Reveals Pacers Are 'Open For Business' On Malcolm Brogdon In 2021 Offseason

Malcolm Brogdon running the floor for the Pacers
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When they acquired him via a sign-and-trade deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in the summer of 2019, the Indiana Pacers viewed 2017 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon as one of the players that would lead them back to the NBA Finals and help them end their decades of title drought. From the time he arrived in Indiana, Brogdon immediately made his presence felt, serving as the team's starting point guard.

Unfortunately, the Pacers haven't reached those optimistic heights in his first two years in Indiana.

Malcolm Brogdon Facing An Uncertain Future With The Pacers

Ma
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

The Pacers are still trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2020-21 NBA season, but rumors surrounding Brogdon have already started to heat up. According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, one league executive who spoke to him revealed that the Pacers could explore trading Brogdon this summer.

“Look, I don’t think they just want to move him to make a trade, but they’re open for business on (Malcolm) Brogdon," the league executive said. "They listened to offers before the deadline and his value is likely as high as it is going to get. His inability to stay on the court at times and his issues with being coached by consecutive coaches had made it very possible that Indiana will move on from him in the offseason.”

Caris LeVert Trade Made Malcolm Brogdon Expendable

Caris LeVert shooting the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

The rumors started to swirl around Brogdon when the Pacers acquired Caris LeVert in the four-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. After returning from a successful surgery in late January, LeVert immediately made an impact for the Pacers on both ends of the floor.

In the first 35 games he played as a Pacer, he averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With the emergence of LeVert, Massey revealed that the Pacers have grown "very comfortable" with the idea of making him their permanent starting point guard.

Issues Involving Malcolm Brogdon

The rise of LeVert has undeniably made the 2017 Rookie of the Year the odd man out in Indiana, but it might not be the only reason why the Pacers would consider moving him in the 2021 offseason. Even before arrived in Indiana, Brogdon had already been involved with some controversies.

According to Massey, Brogdon played a major role in the Pacers' decision to fire Nate McMillan as their head coach last year. Also, Brogdon reportedly has some issues with their current coach, Nate Bjorkgren.

Malcolm Brogdon Expected To Receive Strong Interest On Trade Market

Brogdon may no longer be considered part of the Pacers' long-term future, but once he becomes available on the trading block, he's expected to gain plenty of suitors. When he's 100 percent healthy, Brogdon would be a great addition to teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and another reliable scorer on their roster

Some of the point guard-needy teams that could pursue Brogdon in the 2021 offseason include the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Dallas Mavericks.

