'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

The latest chapter of One Piece manga has left fans in a cliffhanger regarding the ongoing war in the Land of Wano. With an unconscious Monkey D. Luffy falling into the sea and Emperor Kaido still standing, most people are eager to know whether the future Pirate King has failed to fulfill his promise to defeat the strongest creature in the world or if he could miraculously regain some energy and continue his fight.

Unfortunately for fans, they will need to wait a little longer to see what happens next.