Bill Gates Reportedly Had Affair With Woman Who Wrote Letter Telling His Wife

A new report is shedding light on the impending divorce for Bill and Melinda Gates, indicating that the Microsoft founder had an extra-marital affair -- and that the other woman wrote a letter seeking to inform his then-wife.
The couple recently made the surprising announcement that they were ending their marriage. The two had worked closely together on their foundation and were seen as a strong couple, but new revelations have shed light on their relationship and the alleged misgivings of Bill Gates.