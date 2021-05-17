Bill Gates Reportedly Had Affair With Woman Who Wrote Letter Telling His Wife

As the New York Post reported, Gates is said to have had an affair with another Microsoft employee, which led to some trouble with the company's board. The report noted that the board learned of the alleged affair two years ago, when the other woman reportedly wrote a letter saying that she and Gates had been in a relationship for years.

As the report noted, the woman also asked that the board notify Melinda Gates of her allegations.

"The woman demanded changes to her Microsoft job and also asked that Gates’ now-estranged wife Melinda read her letter — though it’s unclear if that happened," the report noted.