Emily Ratajkowski Wows In Bikini Two Months After Baby

Emily Ratajkowski looks like she never gave birth, and it was double the bikini action this weekend as the 29-year-old supermodel showed off new pieces from her swimwear line. On Saturday, the star's 2017-founded Inamorata brand shared two shots of its famous founder flaunting her world-famous body, and the photos come just two months after EmRata welcomed son Sylvester. Emily became a first-time mother this spring, welcoming Sly with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Check out the double set of photos below.