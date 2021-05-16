Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Unconventional Toilet Habits With Bathroom Photo

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Bikini With Birthday Energy

Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Snacks On Burger In Bubblegum Bikini

Celebrities

Sofia Vergara Rocks String Bikini For '90s Sunscreen Surprise

Emily Ratajkowski Wows In Bikini Two Months After Baby

Emily Ratajkowski close up
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski looks like she never gave birth, and it was double the bikini action this weekend as the 29-year-old supermodel showed off new pieces from her swimwear line. On Saturday, the star's 2017-founded Inamorata brand shared two shots of its famous founder flaunting her world-famous body, and the photos come just two months after EmRata welcomed son Sylvester. Emily became a first-time mother this spring, welcoming Sly with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Check out the double set of photos below.

Settling Into Motherhood

Emily Ratajkowski snuggles with baby
EmilyRatajkowski/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Emily welcomed her first son on March 8 with Sebastian, 34. The "Blurred Lines" star, seeming to have gained zero baby weight, appeared on Inamorara's Instagram, first in a bright blue string bikini with criss-cross waist ties, then in the same two-piece in white. The London-born sensation, all abs and showing off her Amazonian frame, also wore gold earrings, a messy-haired bun, and a necklace.

"This after having a baby?! Wow!" one fan quickly replied. Click here for the blue bikini, scroll for the white one.

See More Photos Below!

A caption from Inamorata read: "OUR FAV GiRL iN OUR FAV SUiT! The Las Olas in SATiN! Shop the softest swim fabric with a perfect amount of summer sheen. Online now ✨☀️✨."

"Just had a baby and already looks amazing," another fan added - Emily has not dished much on her diet or workout routines since giving birth, but she has been spotted actively walking around with baby Sly in his stroller. The model, followed by 27.4 million on Instagram, has also been sharing tender breastfeeding photos. See her baby below!

Stuns Fans With Baby Snaps

The catwalk queen announced her pregnancy last year via Instagram, writing:

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Emily had told Vogue: "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then." More photos below.

Gender Views

Ratajkowski had added: "Everyone laughs at this," continuing: "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly."

Emily has since shared adorable mom-and-son moments as she chills at home, with the brunette also continuing to promote her Inamorata brand, now retailing pandemic-friendly sweats alongside its new swimwear drops. Click for the white bikini.

Latest Headlines

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Israel An Apartheid State

May 16, 2021

Dan Crenshaw Says Trump Is Not The 'Devil,' But Not Jesus Either 

May 16, 2021

Demi Rose Enjoys Juicy Cocktail With Minidress Surprise

May 16, 2021

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

May 16, 2021

Chanel West Coast's New Pink Hair Brings Minidress 'Ridiculousness'

May 16, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Snacks On Burger In Bubblegum Bikini

May 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.