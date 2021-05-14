New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be one of the most coveted young players on the free agency market in the 2021 offseason. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Pelicans need to do to bring Ball back is to match the offers from other NBA teams. However, though he's currently showing improved chemistry with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, it still remains a big question mark if the Pelicans are willing to break the bank to re-sign the former No. 2 pick this summer.