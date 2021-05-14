Once Ball and the Pelicans fail to reach an agreement regarding a new contract, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost are expected to express a strong interest in adding the young floor general to their roster. One of the potential suitors of Ball is the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included the Mavericks on the list of potential sign-and-trade partners for the Pelicans in the deal involving Ball this summer. The Mavericks may have rising stars like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on their roster, but in order to make a noise in the loaded Western Conference, they obviously still need to make major upgrades on their roster.