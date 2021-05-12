Jessica Simpson Stuns With New Swimsuit Selfies

Jessica Simpson is stunning in a plunging black swimsuit right from her L.A. pool. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and fashion designer was big-time shouted out over Mother's Day by husband Eric Johnson, with the mom of three appearing in photos also featuring 9-year-old daughter Maxwell and 2-year-old Birdie Mae. Jessica, who dropped 100 pounds after welcoming her third child two years ago, was looking super-slim and super-happy, with the caption from Eric gushing over his wife. Check out the snaps below.