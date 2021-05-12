Jessica Simpson Stuns With New Swimsuit Selfies

Scroll for the photos, ones posted as a giant batch by 2014-married husband Eric. The Amazon Original Stories author, who has been taking Maxwell horseback riding and shouting out 7-year-old Ace's All-Star baseball status, was largely seen with her daughters, although one image did include the whole family.

Jessica, enjoying herself in the water, was seen smiling from behind giant square shades, rocking a deep-cut and black bathing suit as she kept her girls occupied. The blonde also wore a large straw hat in the sunlight.