Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is showing she's a Pretty Little Thing by shouting out the affordable clothing giant and stunning her fans in a white string bikini. The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen has been packing on the swimwear action amid her split from 24-year-old basketball player Malik Beasley, with poolside action from the blonde beauty also earning her some top-up cash. Larsa, who inked a six-figure deal with PLT in 2020, continues to rock the stylish label's tiny dresses and bikinis - check it out below.

#PrettyLittleThing

Larsa Pippen on a terrace in shorts
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It was posted under two weeks after Larsa ended her brief romance with Minnesota Timberwolves player Beasley, with the relationship fronting media outlets both for the age gap and for seeing Malik's wife Montana Yao file for divorce.

The stunning shot, shouting out summer pool fun, showed Larsa backed by a giant freeform pool while at a Caribbean resort. The Larsa Marie jewelry founder, striking her signature crossed-leg pose, was all curves, muscle, and tan, rocking the tiniest halterneck bikini in crisp white.

See The Stunning Photo!

Larsa, hiding her eyes behind metallic reflective shades, did not hide her gym-honed figure, one she's admitted has gained a few pounds with quarantine baking, but Larsa does "workout every day" with her kids. The star, who shares four children with 2018-separated ex Scottie, took to her caption, merely shouting out the brand being donned.

"Swimsuit @prettylittlething," Larsa wrote. "High maintenance," a fan quickly replied, with Larsa also called "perfection" as a follower threw out heart emoji. See more photos after the snap!

Six-Figure Deal 

Larsa Pippen in a dress indoors
LarsaPippen/Instagram

July 2020 marked Larsa making headlines as the Kardashians unfollowed her on Instagram, but the month was likewise a win for her as she inked her lucrative deal with Pretty Little Thing. Per Vox, the pay isn't bad for social media influencers:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Larsa has 2 million Instagram followers. Scroll for more photos!

Moving On After Malik Beasley

Larsa was first photographed holding hands with married Malik in a Miami mall in November 2020, then going public with the romance. The now-ended fling is said to have fizzled out naturally.

"Things ran their course between them. No one expected her to marry this guy, she was having fun. But then it started to get complicated and that’s not her thing, so she ended it,” a source close to Larsa reported to Hollywood Life, adding that there are "no hard feelings."

