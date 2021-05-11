LiveLeak Shuts Down After 15 Years

After one-and-a-half decades of being the internet's funnel for violent and gory videos, as well as real-life footage of warfare, LiveLeak has terminated its services indefinitely.

With an announcement perhaps uncharacteristically low-key for the infamous shock shite, LiveLeak co-founder Hayden Hewitt stated that the online video platform had outlived its purpose and cited changes in the internet landscape as one of the reasons for closure.

"We felt LiveLeak had achieved all that it could and it was time for us to try something new and exciting," said Hayden Hewitt in a blog post. "The world has changed a lot over these last few years, the Internet alongside it, and we as people."