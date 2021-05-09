Carmen Electra's Cleavage For Sale In Risqué Bidding War

Carmen Electra is selling off her famous assets for a good cause - a little more for rent than sale, but the latter was still Yahoo's take as the 49-year-old bombshell teams up with JeffBezos4Skin to raise cash for breast cancer research. Carmen, followed by 1.3 million on Instagram, has been busy promoting the opportunity for anyone parting with enough cash to use her cleavage as a space for artwork - she's also been appearing on digital art collector @jeffbezos4skin's social. Check it out below.