Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Brag About Ousting Liz Cheney

Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia bragged Friday about ousting House Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney.

Though a staunch conservative, Cheney has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, voting earlier this year to impeach him for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

Cheney is all but certain to lose her leadership position next week, when House Republicans are scheduled to hold a vote and replace her with Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is a loyal ally of the former commander-in-chief.