GOP Pollster Says Donald Trump Would Win 2024 Primary, Lose General Election

Famous GOP pollster Frank Luntz said in an interview published on Thursday that former President Donald Trump would easily win the 2024 Republican primary, but lose the general election.

Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in an electoral landslide, cruising to victory in traditionally red states such as Georgia.

Trump refused to leave office peacefully, alleging widespread voting fraud and filing dozens of different lawsuits in courts across the nation.

He maintains that Biden won due to irregularities, but he has failed to back up his claims with concrete evidence.