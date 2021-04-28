Nicole Scherzinger Deemed Self-Obsessed In Dripping-Wet Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger's endless string of arched-back and waterfall-set bikini photos are starting to wear thin for some fans. The 42-year-old pop singer and reality judge has been dropping jaws by taking in waterfall spray from Hawaii rocks as she flaunts her stunning bikini body, but with nothing breaking up the drenched swimwear photos this past week, not everyone is warming to the continued posts. Earlier this week, the "Buttons" hit-maker sent out her fourth bikini-and-waterfall post, and it's now seeing The Masked Singer face slammed. See why below.