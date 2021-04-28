'One Piece' Chapter 1012 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A Golden Week Break

One Piece Wano Arc recently showed a surprising turn of events as Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin decided to join forces with Tama and fight against Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and his crew. With Emperor Big Mom on the Straw Hat Pirates' side, Emperor Kaido's subordinates who are fighting at the banquet hall would definitely be in huge trouble.

Unfortunately for fans, they would still be needing to wait a little longer to confirm whether the lady Yonko really decided to team up with the Straw Hat Pirates alliance or not.