Chanel West Coast Highlights 99 Problems In Louis Vuitton Bikini

Chanel West Coast "got 99 problems" but a "beach" ain't one. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face big-time proved she knows her hip-hop references last night, posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers and in a jaw-dropping multicolor Louis Vuitton swimsuit, even whacking on a matching bucket hat. Updating right from shores and showing off her pretty insane beach body, Chanel went humorous as usual, but her high-end designer merch was no joke. The video is even getting celebrity likes. See why below.