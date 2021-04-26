Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Gym Legs For Monday Motivation

Scroll for the photo. Carrie, who has been flogging her stylish merch with immense success for six years now, was back in the brand that ranked third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods back in 2016.

The photo showed the mom of two showing off her giant quads and steely-strong legs in skimpy gym shorts and a nude-colored and long-sleeved tank while backed by gym equipment. Also wearing a black training watch and white sneakers, it was smiles, legs, and one heck of a reminder that workouts are important.