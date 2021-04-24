Mike Pompeo Blasts President Biden For Calling Climate Change Biggest Threat To America

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed President Joe Biden for calling climate change the biggest threat to the United States.

Pompeo criticized Biden amid the ongoing virtual climate summit, which brought together the world's most powerful leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Biden has brought the U.S. back into the Paris Agreement and promised to tackle global warming, reversing a number of policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.