Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Clocks 1 Million Views With Braless Boxing Session

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gets Impatient In Shredded Daisy Dukes

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Battles Plunging Temperatures In Bikini

Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is determined to make it a Hot Girl Summer, even if she has to resort to Hawaii throwbacks. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, who often jokes about the year-round warm weather in her Dallas, TX location, was this week in a less-enthusiastic mood as her city experiences a cold snap. Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers, Nastia grumbled about the mercury dropping to 30, but the Russian-born star had a solution. It's called dropping bikini action to make it heat up. Check it out below.

Take Her To Hawaii

Scroll for the photo. Nastia, fresh from major sunshine as she traveled to California and hit up the desert, updated with an image showing her Gold Medal body and what everyone needs after a pandemic. The 2008 all-around champion's Monday photo showed her looking gorgeous and super-stylish in a fun, printed, and floral bikini, seen solo on a sandy beach and backed by rows of beach loungers and swaying palms.

Nastia, who has snagged over 18,000 likes for the snap, then took to her caption.

See The Photo Below!

The Pottery Barn partner, grumbling about the cold, wrote: "Woke up in dallas to the temperature in the 30s. currently looking for the button to transport me back to hawaii asap."

"30s???" one fan asked. Nastia, who was born in Russia and moved to the U.S. as a child, actually made snow headlines over 2020 and early 2021, traveling to her Montana cabin with dog Harley. She wore a pink skisuit with giant skis for a joke post about an alternate Olympian career. See more photos after the snap.

Career Staying Busy

Nastia, who retired aged just 22 back in 2012, is fresh from both her new Pottery Barn partnership and seeing her own Volition beauty range expand. The $55 Celery Green Cream she retails now has a mask addition, with Nastia dropping the news in mint green bikini bottoms to delight fans.

"So often, we feel as if we're defined by a job title, or a salary, or what company we work at; and that's just not what life is about," Nastia told Forbes in 2019. More below.

Breaking Down Barriers

Liukin, also an influencer for the likes of Faceboook App, Olay skincare, and clothing label Revolve, added:

“And I have now realized that gymnastics, or a sport, or a job doesn't define who we are. It's just something we do. So, as opposed to saying, ‘I'm the gymnast’ it's more so, ‘I did gymnastics.’ It's also a mental challenge, too, of figuring out and telling yourself, ‘I'm not defined by that."

Nastia also has a dog care brand in the works. Watch this space for Harley & Me.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Proposed Mavericks-Pacers Trade Would Involve Kristaps Porzingis & Myles Turner

April 22, 2021

Kelly Ripa Stuns In Strappy Swimsuit For Earth Day

April 22, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Hornets For 'Massive Trade Package'

April 22, 2021

Carrie Underwood Stretches Rippling Body With Exciting Announcement

April 22, 2021

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Target DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry In 2021 Free Agency, Per 'Bleacher Report'

April 22, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Leather Skirt 'Live' Dancing Is Fire

April 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.