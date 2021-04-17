Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus

Comedian and Real Time host Bill Maher said Friday evening that liberals are "wildly" misinformed about the dangers of the novel coronavirus.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, Maher argued that liberals live in their own bubble and think they are much better informed than conservatives.

However, as Maher pointed out, polling data shows that liberals believe COVID-19 is far more dangerous than science suggests.

"Liberals often mock the Republican misinformation bubble. But what about liberals? You know, the high-information, by-the-science people," Maher asked.