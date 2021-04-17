Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Minidress Thigh Gap With Extra Caption

Savannah Chrisley is shouting out Marilyn Monroe while flaunting her killer thigh gap and head-turning style. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star, fresh from a drop 2 from her December 2020-launched SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, was all cute face, slim waist on Friday night, posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers and going very leggy indeed. Savannah, whose designer game was visible via her Louis Vuitton bag, kept it chic and classy, and she threw out pop culture's most-famous blonde bombshell in her caption.