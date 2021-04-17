Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Minidress Thigh Gap With Extra Caption

Trending Stories
Savanna Chrisley smiles at an event
Gettyimages | Paul Archuleta
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is shouting out Marilyn Monroe while flaunting her killer thigh gap and head-turning style. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star, fresh from a drop 2 from her December 2020-launched SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, was all cute face, slim waist on Friday night, posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers and going very leggy indeed. Savannah, whose designer game was visible via her Louis Vuitton bag, kept it chic and classy, and she threw out pop culture's most-famous blonde bombshell in her caption.

A Little Marilyn Monroe

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Savannah works extra hard to re-fill stock of her makeup line, one that keeps selling out and did just this with its $22 Full Face Palette in the weeks that followed the brand's launch. 

Savannah's photo, a selfie, followed a super-long makeup tutorial featuring mom Julie Chrisley, with the blonde announcing that they'd be heading out to dinner. Clearly, the daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley was going for "dressed to impress," and her fans are already complaining the Louis Vuitton purse is sold out.

See The Selfie Below!

Snapping herself from her kitchen, Savannah showed off a gorgeous printed and glittery minidress with a cinched waistline and loose-flowing sleeves. Savannah, all thigh gap and with her teeny waist on show, also sported her signature choppy blonde hair, a full face of makeup, and a gorgeous, and sadly sold-out, Louis Vuitton shoulder purse. Also wearing a snazzy watch and bracelets, the star took to her caption, quoting legend Monroe.

"I'm very definitely a woman and I enjoy it," Savannah wrote, adding Marilyn Monroe's name and a heart emoji. See more photos after the snap!

Not Her First Marilyn Reference

Savannah made headlines four days ago for the below photo, one showing the Georgia native seated in tight jeggings and amid graffiti while shouting out two iconic ladies. "She's a Marilyn in blue jeans With a touch of Jackie O," Savannah had written.

Talk right now is all about Savannah's brand, though, with fans already touting the $12 Lip Kits as better than makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's ones. They even come with cute names including Nashville Nights. Scroll for more photos below.

Why She Started It

Savannah's brand comes with a mission statement from its young CEO. Taking to her website, Savannah wrote:

"I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right," adding:

"I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age. My brand will first and foremost be inclusive and attainable to all."

