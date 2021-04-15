Bernie Sanders Says He Is 'Not A Great Fan' Of Trump, 'But He Was Right In Trying To End Endless Wars'

In an interview on Wednesday evening, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said that former President Donald Trump "was right in trying to end endless wars."

As The Hill reported, speaking with The Situation Room host Wolf Blitzer, Sanders noted that President Joe Biden is following in Trump's footsteps.

In February last year, Trump signed a deal with the Taliban and promised to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by May. Biden announced this week his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11.