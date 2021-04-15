Most Americans Think Cheating Affected 2020 Election Outcome, Poll Says

A recent survey from Rasmussen Reports reveals that the majority of Americans believe that the 2020 election was influenced by cheating.
In particular, 51 percent of American voters said the cheating likely affected the election's outcome, with 35 percent of this portion claiming that the scenario is "Very Likely."
Nevertheless, the responses differed based on political affiliation.
"Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans believe it is likely last year’s presidential election was affected by cheating, a view shared by 30% of Democrats and 51% of voters not affiliated with either major party."