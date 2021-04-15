Trending Stories
Most Americans Think Cheating Affected 2020 Election Outcome, Poll Says

A 2020 election ballot.
Gettyimages | Sean Gallup
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A recent survey from Rasmussen Reports reveals that the majority of Americans believe that the 2020 election was influenced by cheating.

In particular, 51 percent of American voters said the cheating likely affected the election's outcome, with 35 percent  of this portion claiming that the scenario is "Very Likely."

Nevertheless, the responses differed based on political affiliation.

"Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans believe it is likely last year’s presidential election was affected by cheating, a view shared by 30% of Democrats and 51% of voters not affiliated with either major party."

 

Most Americans Believe Preventing Cheating Is The Top Priority

Amid a clash between Democrats and Republicans on voting rights, Rasmussen Reports noted that most respondents said preventing cheating is a top priority.

"Asked which is more important, making it easier for everybody to vote, or making sure there is no cheating in elections, 60% of Likely Voters say it’s more important to prevent cheating, while 37% said it’s more important to make it easier to vote," the pollster reported.

Elsewhere, 61 percent of Democrats said that making it easier to vote is more important than preventing cheating

Joe Biden Has Long Faced Accusations Of Cheating

Joe Biden in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party allies have long faced accusations of rigging the 2020 election.

As noted by Rasmussen Reports, a November survey from the pollster revealed that almost half of American voters — 47 percent — believe that Democrats likely destroyed pro-Donald Trump ballots or stole votes to win the election.

As The Inquisitr reported, faith in the integrity of the election at the time had allegedly declined since election day.

In addition, the pollster noted that an "overwhelming majority" of Republican voters said that their opponents cheated in the last election.

Biden's Supporting Prioritize Cheating Prevention The Least

According to Rasmussen Reports, Biden's supporters prioritize cheating prevention less than all other groups of respondents.

In particular, only 17 percent of those surveyed who strongly approve of the president's job performance said it's more important to prevent cheating than to make voting easier.

"By contrast, among voters who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, 79% say it’s more important to prevent cheating."

The findings come amid Biden's criticism of the controversial new Georgia voting law, which Democrats claim aims to reduce minority voter turnout.

Biden Was Accused Of Lying About The Georgia Voting Law

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden was accused of lying about the Georgia voting law.

In particular, critics noted that Biden's claim that the bill reduced voting hours is untrue. While the legislation made changes to the early voting process, it reportedly did not change the hours at polling stations.

Per Fox News, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for the Georgia secretary of state's office, criticized Biden for his lies about the voting law and suggested the president's misinformation could lead to harm.

