Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier Back On For UFC 264

Just two days after their highly-anticipated third fight appeared to be on life support following a feud that played out on Twitter, the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier for UFC 264 is officially back on. UFC president Dana White made the announcement Wednesday, with McGregor telling ESPN that he has signed the bout agreement for the trilogy fight. Poirier officially signed on for the fight earlier this week. Scroll down to see the big surprise White added to the announcement.