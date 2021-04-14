Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier Back On For UFC 264

Part of McGregor's legend is his personality. The Irishman is his own brand, and he regularly uses social media to stir the pot. From his ongoing feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov to multiple retirement announcements, McGregor knows how to keep his name in the news when not in the octagon.

Many understandably questioned whether it was yet another publicity stunt when McGregor called the trilogy fight off on Monday while referring to Poirier as an "inbred hillbilly." It was part of an ongoing Twitter battle that began with McGregor predicting he'd win by TKO on July 10, followed by Poirier calling out McGregor for failing to make good on a promised $500,000 donation to his foundation.