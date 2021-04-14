Trending Stories
Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier Back On For UFC 264

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are scheduled to fight for a third time on July 10.
Gettyimages | Handout
MMA
Duane Reynolds

Just two days after their highly-anticipated third fight appeared to be on life support following a feud that played out on Twitter, the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier for UFC 264 is officially back on. UFC president Dana White made the announcement Wednesday, with McGregor telling ESPN that he has signed the bout agreement for the trilogy fight. Poirier officially signed on for the fight earlier this week. Scroll down to see the big surprise White added to the announcement.  

McGregor Backtracks From Another Twitter Rant

Conor McGregor has officially signed on to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
Gettyimages | Handout

Part of McGregor's legend is his personality. The Irishman is his own brand, and he regularly uses social media to stir the pot. From his ongoing feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov to multiple retirement announcements, McGregor knows how to keep his name in the news when not in the octagon. 

Many understandably questioned whether it was yet another publicity stunt when McGregor called the trilogy fight off on Monday while referring to Poirier as an "inbred hillbilly." It was part of an ongoing Twitter battle that began with McGregor predicting he'd win by TKO on July 10, followed by Poirier calling out McGregor for failing to make good on a promised $500,000 donation to his foundation.

Who Has Edge In Trilogy Fight?

Dustin Poirier knocked Conor McGregor out in January.
Gettyimages | Handout

McGregor is the undisputed marquee name, but Poirier (27-6) is coming off a knockout win in their last fight in January. McGregor entered the fight as the odds-on favorite, but it was Poirier who finished off the Dubliner in the second round of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. 

McGregor, who won the initial fight seven years ago, had pledged to make a $500,000 donation to Poirier's foundation and the two went as far as to exchange bank information. But Poirier took to Twitter to reveal that McGregor has failed to live up to that pledge, setting off a firestorm between the two camps.

As recently as Tuesday, McGregor appeared ready to back up his threat to fight someone other than Poirier.

Capacity Crowd For Trilogy Fight

Dana White announced Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will fight in front of a capacity crowd.
Gettyimages | Steven Ryan

So it came as a mild surprise when White announced less than 24 hours later that the fight was officially on with McGregor signing the agreement. But it came as an even bigger surprise that White announced the fight will take place in front of a capacity crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nevada is dropping social distancing restrictions on May 1. Although mask mandates remain in place, the path has been cleared for McGregor and Poirier to fight in front of a full arena.

Is McGregor Still A Force?

Conor McGregor has lost have of his past six fights.
Gettyimages | Handout

McGregor told ESPN on Wednesday, "I’m going to rip this game a new a--hole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!” But will he? The 32-year-old "Notorious" is now 22-5 following his January loss to Poirier. He has now lost three of his past six fights, having lost by submission to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He did return the favor to Diaz in an ensuing fight, with his other two wins during that span being KO/TKOs over Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone.

