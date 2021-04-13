NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward May Complete Warriors' 'Big Four' In 2021 Offseason

According to Buckley, the Warriors could acquire Hayward and PJ Washington from the Hornets by sending them a package that includes James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins. Sacrificing Wiseman for Hayward would be a tough decision for the Warriors, but it's the type of move that they should be willing to make if they are serious about returning to title contention next year.

"For Golden State, the time to win is now. Stephen Curry is an all-time NBA great and he's still playing out the best years of his career," Buckley wrote. "That won't last forever—he turned 33 in March—but it's a tremendous opportunity while it's still a thing. Pouncing on this chance would mean making long-term sacrifices that could be painful down the road, but if the fan base has another title (or more) to celebrate between now and then, all would be forgiven."