NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward May Complete Warriors' 'Big Four' In 2021 Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with the Warriors not making any major move but when the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, most people believe that Golden State would resume their pursuit of a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.
With the plethora of precious trade assets, the Warriors are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal when a superstar becomes available on the trade market this summer.