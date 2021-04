Scroll for the photo. Iggy, who last year defended her "wide walk" as paparazzi street shots of her sparked comments, was back to getting the cameras snapping her. The "Fancy" hit-maker, first posting street shots of herself carrying a takeout juice and with her hair all green, showed off her jaw-dropping snap-back body in the tightest of black bike shorts with bright colorways, going paneled in a matching tank and wearing high heels.

Iggy, masked, told fans: "I looked cute." See it below.