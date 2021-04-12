Trending Stories
'No Evidence' To Support Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Accusations, Journalist Says

Matt Gaetz stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In a new piece published on his Substack, journalist Glenn Greenwald pushed back on the media narrative against embattled congressman Matt Gaetz and highlighted the current lack of evidence supporting the most bombastic allegations.

"That Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is a pedophile, a sex trafficker, and an abuser of women who forces them to prostitute themselves and use drugs with him is a widespread assumption in many media and political circles," he wrote. 

"That is true despite the rather significant fact that not only has he never been charged with (let alone convicted of) such crimes, but also no evidence has been publicly presented that any of it is true."

Greenwald Argued That Gaetz Is Being Prematurely Accused Of Guilt

Greenwald noted that despite the open status of the Department of Justice investigation into Gaetz and the lack of charges brought against the congressman, many are already assuming his guilt.

Notably, Greenwald pointed to the circulation of untrue claims that Gaetz is facing charges of sex trafficking a minor.

The Intercept co-founder also contended that many of the people prematurely assuming Gaetz's guilt for purported sex trafficking are the same individuals who previously suggested he was engaged in sexual relations with his adopted son.

The Gaetz Scandal Is Fueling Debate Over Sexual Morality In Politics

Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

The possible charges against Gaetz have fueled a debate over sexual morality and the conversation around it in politics. Greenwald noted that the destigmatization and decriminalization of sex work have been a growing project in left-wing politics that has mirrored their longtime presence in libertarian circles.

In a piece for Reason, Elizabeth Nolan Brown pointed to the "silly and arbitrary nature" of American laws that criminalize sex work and suggested that the case against Gaetz has thus far exemplified the issue with such legislation.

Gaetz Claims He Is Being Extorted

According to Gaetz, the sex trafficking allegations leveled against him are part of a broader attempt to extort him and his father for $25 million.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gaetz said that his family is being blackmailed by a former Justice Department official who is using an alleged orgy with sex workers to coerce him into paying the sum, which would purportedly be used to locate missed former FBI agent and CIA contractor Robert Levinson.

Gaetz has received public support from a small number of Republican figures, including GOP operative Roger Stone, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Gaetz Is No Stanger To The Spotlight

Before the sex trafficking scandal broke, Gatez was no stranger to the spotlight. He is a regular on Fox News and has spent the last years in Congress carving out a space for himself in the post-2016 GOP arena vehemently defending Donald Trump and his allies.

In a piece for Vogue, Molly Jong-Fast called Gaetz` a "disgusting sycophant" who defended Trump at all costs and noted a previous tweet that he used to threaten the real estate mogul's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

