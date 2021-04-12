'No Evidence' To Support Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Accusations, Journalist Says

In a new piece published on his Substack, journalist Glenn Greenwald pushed back on the media narrative against embattled congressman Matt Gaetz and highlighted the current lack of evidence supporting the most bombastic allegations.
"That Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is a pedophile, a sex trafficker, and an abuser of women who forces them to prostitute themselves and use drugs with him is a widespread assumption in many media and political circles," he wrote.
"That is true despite the rather significant fact that not only has he never been charged with (let alone convicted of) such crimes, but also no evidence has been publicly presented that any of it is true."