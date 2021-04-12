'No Evidence' To Support Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Accusations, Journalist Says

In a new piece published on his Substack, journalist Glenn Greenwald pushed back on the media narrative against embattled congressman Matt Gaetz and highlighted the current lack of evidence supporting the most bombastic allegations.

"That Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is a pedophile, a sex trafficker, and an abuser of women who forces them to prostitute themselves and use drugs with him is a widespread assumption in many media and political circles," he wrote.