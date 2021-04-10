Trending Stories
Celebrities

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain Has No Words In Stringy Bikini

Celebrities

'Call Her Daddy' Alexandra Cooper All Stringy Bikini With Beer

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Shower

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders' Fishnet Shower Leaves Fans Speechless

Instagram Models

Ashley Alexiss All About 'Buns' As She Sprawls Out In Thong Swimsuit

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Opens Wide In Nudie Bath Soak

Britney Spears Challenges Sister To Wrestling Match For Birthday

Britney Spears outdoors with Jamie Lynn
Shutterstock | 2914948
Britney Spears
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is demanding a "Southern chicks" wrestling re-match with her sister. The 39-year-old pop princess yesterday marked sister Jamie Lynn Spears turning 30 - while the "Toxic" singer's Instagram post was a little late, it didn't fall short on the gushing or the photo. Britney, who is nearly ten years older than Netflix star sister Jamie Lynn, updated just ahead of the weekend to wish her sibling the best birthday ever, and her post came with a rare insight into her childhood. Check it out below.

Challenged To Wrestling Match

Britney Spears on stage with Jamie Lynn
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Scroll for the photo, one that's now driving fans nuts as it included Britney's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. Going massively old-school, Britney had shared a candid moment with singer ex Justin and Jamie Lynn all cute glasses as a pre-teen, with the snap bringing a massive gush, plus Britney seeming ready to flex her fists in a wrestling match.

Taking to her caption as she opened "Happy Belated Birthday to this beautiful soul," the blonde called her sibling's path an "inspiration," before revealing how Jamie Lynn used to pin her right down.

See The Photo!

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn in the street
Shutterstock | 2914948

Revealing that she once took on a "mother" status to Jamie Lynn, Spears added: "I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30 !!!! It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!"

Then came the wrestle reveal. "We play wrestled at home (such classy Southern chicks) 🐣🙄😹🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ and you put me to the floor in literally two seconds after I gave all my might ."

 

Re-Match Challenge!

Spears added: "I’ll never forget it !!! Maybe we should have a rematch."

Gaining over 11,000 likes overnight was 30-year-old Jamie Lynn swooping in to reply with a string of emoji, including a chick one. The former Nickelodeon star has been making headlines for backing her sister amid her 2008-commenced conservatorship, last year delivering a sharp message to the media.

"Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always."

More photos below!

Fans Can't Take The JT Photo

Massively mentioned in the comments section was Britney's famous ex Justin Timberlake. The former couple, who dated from 1998-2002 and made global headlines for their now-iconic double denim red carpet look, were big-time shouted out by fans, one of whom stated: "A picture with Justin 😳🥴🥴."

The post follows headlines Spears made for successfully receiving her COVID vaccine and reassuring fans that she "felt nothing." Spears added: "I'm fine" as she revealed she'd been warned it would hurt like a "bullet" in your arm.

Latest Headlines

Progressives Blast President Biden For Seeking To Increase Defense Spending

April 10, 2021

'Call Her Daddy' Alexandra Cooper All Stringy Bikini With Beer

April 10, 2021

Britney Spears Pulls Down Shorts In Backyard Crop Top

April 9, 2021

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain Has No Words In Stringy Bikini

April 9, 2021

Donald Trump Will Probably Run In 2024, Mark Meadows Says 

April 9, 2021

Carmen Electra Opens Wide For Coca-Cola In Cherry Bikini

April 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.