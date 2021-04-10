Britney Spears Challenges Sister To Wrestling Match For Birthday

Britney Spears is demanding a "Southern chicks" wrestling re-match with her sister. The 39-year-old pop princess yesterday marked sister Jamie Lynn Spears turning 30 - while the "Toxic" singer's Instagram post was a little late, it didn't fall short on the gushing or the photo. Britney, who is nearly ten years older than Netflix star sister Jamie Lynn, updated just ahead of the weekend to wish her sibling the best birthday ever, and her post came with a rare insight into her childhood. Check it out below.