NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alfonzo McKinnie & Draft Pick For Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe making plays for the Bucks
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers could face a huge dilemma regarding their starting point guard position in the 2021 offseason. Dennis Schroder may be currently committed in helping the Lakers defend their throne but when the 2020-21 NBA season is over, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future. Schroder is currently in the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Lakers tried to prevent him from hitting the free agency market by offering him a contract extension, but Schroder decided that it would be best for him to ink a new deal in the 2021 free agency.

Lakers Plan B If Dennis Schroder Leaves

Eric Bledsoe trying to block Dennis Schroder
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner

If Schroder ends up signing with another team, the Lakers would be left with no choice but to find a new starting point guard in the 2021 offseason. One of the potential trade targets for the Lakers is veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe of the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way on how the Lakers would be able to acquire Bledsoe from the Pelicans.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alfonzo McKinnie, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Bledsoe.

Why The Pelicans Would Make The Trade

The proposed trade deal would be a no-brainer for the Pelicans. It would help them address the logjam in their backcourt and allow them to give more playing time to young guards like Lonzo Ball, Kira Lewis Jr., and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. If the Pelicans want a veteran presence in their backcourt, they could simply re-sign Isaiah Thomas in the 2021 free agency.

The potential deal would also allow the Pelicans a veteran three-and-D wingman in KCP and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

Replacing Dennis Schroder With Eric Bledsoe A 'Strong Move' For Lakers

Siegel believes that replacing Schroder with Bledsoe as their starting point guard is a "strong move" for the Purple and Gold since the latter is an "impactful, experienced player."

"While he is not a high-level scorer that will go for 18+ any night, Bledsoe makes up for his lack of offensive production by being a great one-on-one defender that plays physical. He is a very underrated two-way guard in this league and with the Lakers being a defensive-focused team, this move would definitely benefit them should they lose Schroder in free agency."

Eric Bledsoe's Price Might Be Too Expensive For Lakers

Bledsoe would undeniably be an intriguing acquisition for the Lakers. However, if the Pelicans would really ask for a package that includes Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick, it might be best for the Lakers to look for another replacement for Schroder. Bledsoe would definitely help them solve their major backcourt problem in case Schroder leaves, but he's not worth a future first-round pick.

Aside from his inconsistencies, Bledsoe has a history of underperforming in the playoffs where games matter the most.

