'Call Her Daddy' Alexandra Cooper All Stringy Bikini With Beer

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Alexandra takes to Twitter, writing: "I HAVE A BOYFRIEND. And to clarify to the world, it's not clickbait lol. GO LISTEN."

Less about the listening and more about giving her fans something to look at, Cooper posted right from the side of a pool, plonked on a striped blue-and-white towel, and very much suns out buns out. The podcast sensation, lying on her front, was in a super-tiny, strung, and brown bikini with a cheeks-out finish, scrunching up her face and going goofy under a hat.