'Call Her Daddy' Alexandra Cooper All Stringy Bikini With Beer

Alexandra Cooper close up
AlexandraCooper/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Host of sex podcast "Call Her Daddy" Alexandra Cooper is hanging around in a stringy bikini and with beer that isn't visible. The 26-year-old blonde, last year massively in the news for a pay scandal with Barstool Sports, has been sticking to Hot Girl Summer vibes for her 2.1 million Instagram followers, with a post  seeing her soaking up rays poolside and shouting out her "daddies." Alexandra, who has just recently confirmed she's dating someone, kept the mystery up without her man. Fine by fans.

It's Always Bikini Season

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Alexandra takes to Twitter, writing: "I HAVE A BOYFRIEND. And to clarify to the world, it's not clickbait lol. GO LISTEN."

Less about the listening and more about giving her fans something to look at, Cooper posted right from the side of a pool, plonked on a striped blue-and-white towel, and very much suns out buns out. The podcast sensation, lying on her front, was in a super-tiny, strung, and brown bikini with a cheeks-out finish, scrunching up her face and going goofy under a hat.

Scroll For The Bikini!

Alexandra Cooper in a tee and jeans
AlexandraCooper/Instagram

Technically alone, but suggesting she had alcohol as company in her caption, Alexandra referred to a beer, but it was hide and seek as fans saw nothing in the way of one. "U can't see my beer but cheers daddies," the star wrote, snagging a total 425,000 likes. Leaving the thumbs-up, was Kelly Ripa's 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos.

Bringing more boyfriend talk (and no pants), was a selfie following the bikini one, with Cooper writing: "Good morning go listen to call her daddy this week yea I got no pants but I do have a boyfriend 😳."

Promo, Promo, Promo

"Call Her Daddy," founded with Sofia Franklyn in 2018, continues to be heavily promoted on Alexandra's Instagram. 

"Tell me u listen to call her daddy, without telling me u listen to call her daddy," she wrote in March with a close-up selfie ensuring the podcast received promo. Over on Twitter, where half a million are subscribed, the star has been getting fans talking, writing:

“How do I get over a guy that ghosted me I’m crying rn”.... He didn’t ghost you he died. Light a candle have a quick ceremony cry about it and then move on. Can’t date a dead dude."

Podcast Mania

The pandemic seems to have ear-marked the era of podcasts, in particular, celebrity ones. For MTV fans, there are podcasts from "Teen Mom" face Kailyn Lowry. Former First Lady Michelle Obama has hers, with stars including Jonathan Van Ness and Maria Menounos all hosting theirs.

Alexandra, meanwhile, is racking up a celebrity fanbase on Instagram. Her account is kept tabs on by stars including former Disney face Demi Lovato, Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn, plus YouTuber Emma Chamberlain among others.

