Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Thigh-Highs Without Pants

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Wears Only A Slit Skirt Without Visible Underwear

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Bikini Kiss Catches Ryan Seacrest's Eye

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To LA Lakers For Four Players & Draft Pick

Instagram Models

Alexa Collins Is A Beach Babe In A Sultry Thong Bikini

Abby Dowse Opens Wide & Gives Fans Dose Of 'Friday Madness'

Abby Dowse poses on the floor with legs open in unzipped Daisy Dukes and thigh-high boots.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse was in a fun mood as she took to Instagram this morning to give fans a dose of "Friday Madness." The Aussie model energized her feed as she posed with messy hair and her mouth agape in a cheerful expression, putting on a lively display with her legs wide open. 

The sexy blonde aimed to spread "Only Good Vibes," as indicated in her caption. Followers rushed to the comments section to assure her the photo did the trick.

"Looking good, feeling better," one person said of the snapshot. "Energy is crazy in this one it’s contagious," they added.

Gorgeous In Red 

Abby was a vision in red, rocking a cropped San Francisco 49ers T-shirt that exposed her chiseled tummy. She paired it with a minuscule bikini bottom that tied on both sides with ample bows drawing attention to her slender hips and thighs. 

The outfit was complete with red kicks sporting white laces that matched the print on her top. She wore her usual layered necklace, which draped over the conservative neckline that hid her décolletage entirely. 

Her list of accessories also included a couple of rings and a dainty bracelet, as well as a shiny navel piercing that was left on show by the scooped waistline of her bikini.   

Putting On A Leggy Show

Abby soaked up the sun on a balcony sofa, sitting with one knee raised high. She leaned back with both palms on the soft cushion decorating the rattan furniture piece, allowing fans to admire her sculpted midriff and legs. 

Sunlight illuminated her toned thigh, emphasizing her glowing tan that was further highlighted by the fiery-red color of her skimpy duds. The golden rays also set her hair aglow, making her frizzy curls shine. 

Keeping true to her promise in the caption, which also sums up her bio on Instagram, Abby cheered up her audience with a panoramic vista that could be seen through the glass railing at her back. A coquettish villa engulfed in luxurious vegetation beneath a serene sky made up the tranquil scenery unfolding in the background.

Fans Are In A Trance

It seems that Abby's sun-kissed snap really hit the sweet spot, judging by the gushing messages received from fans. Her dedicated admirers assured the model they loved "the vibe" and that her energy was "great." 

"You’re a poster and I love it!!" one fan wrote excitedly.

"Your [sic] just like Pamela Anderson when she was younger !!! You remind me of her in her baywatch days," chimed in a second follower.

Others took the opportunity to compliment Abby's beauty, "perfect figure," and "great style."

"A 49er shirt never looked so good on someone!!" declared a third user, who further expressed their adoration with a pair of hearts. 

Looking Effortless

Abby's top was from local brand, Murphy’s Vintage Apparel, which the model made sure to tag in her post for anyone who wanted to pick up a similar tee. The Aussie hottie has showcased the label's design on her page before, each time with roaring results.

A photo posted earlier this year saw the stunner flaunting her thong-clad booty in a Harley Davidson tee and black kicks with lacy socks. That upload has racked up more than 57,500 likes and 1,000 comments since it was shared. 

Latest Headlines

Ashley Alexiss All About 'Buns' As She Sprawls Out In Thong Swimsuit

April 9, 2021

Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Busty In Leather Jacket & Fishnets

April 9, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To LA Lakers For Four Players & Draft Pick

April 9, 2021

Chloe Saxon Bends Over In A Skintight Latex Mini Dress

April 9, 2021

Alexa Collins Is A Beach Babe In A Sultry Thong Bikini

April 9, 2021

Hannah Palmer Gets Soaking Wet In A White Top For Daring Pool Shot

April 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.