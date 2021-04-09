Abby Dowse Opens Wide & Gives Fans Dose Of 'Friday Madness'

Abby Dowse was in a fun mood as she took to Instagram this morning to give fans a dose of "Friday Madness." The Aussie model energized her feed as she posed with messy hair and her mouth agape in a cheerful expression, putting on a lively display with her legs wide open.

The sexy blonde aimed to spread "Only Good Vibes," as indicated in her caption. Followers rushed to the comments section to assure her the photo did the trick.

"Looking good, feeling better," one person said of the snapshot. "Energy is crazy in this one it’s contagious," they added.